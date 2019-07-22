'Sherry' Thomas

Celebration of Life will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, July 26, at Woodlands Baptist Church in Harrison, with visitation beginning at 1 p.m.
While virtually everyone knew her as Sherry, her real name was Etta Irene Spall Thomas. She didn’t like either name, so she called herself Sherry. She said it was a nickname for Irene.
She was born Jan. 29, 1953. She joined her Heavenly Father, the Lord Jesus, and the Holy Spirit in a more complete way on Wednesday, July 17 (2019) when she left this world for Glory.
She had a quite but extraordinary faith in the Lord Jesus, and her knowing Him the way she did in this life causes her going to be in Glory to be similar to her stepping outside the back door of her house and into the yard she liked so very much. For years, the Sweet Girl had been ready for Glory, and of course, we are grieved about her going ahead of us; however, she would be grieved if we were sad very long. We will all be together soon and very soon.
Sherry is survived by her present husband, Danny Thomas; her first husband and the father of her three biological children, Larry Manen; her three biological children and their respective spouses, Melissa and Dale Peck, Angie Marie and Luke Brown and Jason and Laurie Manen. She had seven biological grandchildren, Dawson, Maddox and Gretchen Peck, Tailer and Fischer Manen, and Stella and Caroline Brown. In addition, she is survived by two bonus children and spouses, April and Robert Williamson, and Dale and Christine Thomas and by five bonus grandchildren, Anna and her husband Caleb Mullis, Chase Williamson, Genny Thomas, Sophie Thomas, and Juliette Thomas; her brother Noel Spall; and her sister, Nancy Spall.
Many friends will be sad to hear that she has moved away to Glory!, including her faithful, and loyal friend, Henrietta Addison, Sherry did not consider Henri as a friend, but rather a very important member of our family, and she is.
Sherry was preceded in her trip to live in Glory by her father and mother; Leo Eugene Spall and Mary Margleen Spall; her sister Vera Spall; and two brothers, Phil Pearson and Kirk Pearson.
The family respectfully requests no flowers. People wishing to give in her honor are encouraged to give to their church or favorite charity.
