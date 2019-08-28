Shirley Childs

Memorial Celebration of Life will be held at 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 31, at The Links Clubhouse in Harrison; arrangements are with Coffman Funeral Home of Harrison.
Shirley Joan Childs, 82 of Harrison, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 28 (2019) at home.
She was born May 9, 1937, in Redding, California, to parents Wallace and Eleanor (Wilsey) Williams, who preceded her in death.
Shirley loved church and gospel singing and she was an avid motorcyclist. She loved children and as a young woman, had a strong passion for having her own. She was told she would be unable to have children, so she and her husband adopted a Korean baby. God then blessed her with three children with her first husband, and she gained three more children when she married Larry. One son, Mark Childs, preceded her in death.
Shirley is survived by her husband, Larry Childs, they were to celebrate their 48th wedding anniversary this month.
She is also survived by her brother, Kenneth Williams; six children, Willie Whitescarver, Jimmy Whitescarver, Yvonne Childs-Snider, Larry Curtis Childs, Laurie Lowry and Edward Whitescarver; 22 grandchildren; 38 great-grandchildren; and many extended relatives and friends who loved her and will miss her.
Memorial Celebration of Life will be held at 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 31, at The Links Clubhouse, 1919 Club Circle in Harrison. The family requests if you attend to please RSVP with Willie Whitescarver by calling (870) 365-5514.
The family wishes to extend to heartfelt thank you to the nurses and staff at Legacy Hospice for the excellent care they gave to Shirley.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the American Parkinson Disease Association at www.apdaparkinson.org in Shirley's memory.
