Service: 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 1, at Robert D. Brown Funeral Home, Hillsboro, Missouri, with private interment at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery; Visitation: 4-7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 30, at the funeral home.
Shirley Faye Young (nee Stillwell), age 73, of De Soto, Missouri, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 22 (2020 at her home in De Soto.
She was born on June 8, 1947, in Harrison.
Shirley was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and sister. She was a kind and giving person that loved to bake and serve her friends and family in any way she could. She had a deep love for her pets. She was a faithful servant of God.
She had formerly worked as a real estate agent for Re Max in Festus, Missouri, and also worked at Security Bank in Harrison.
She is survived by her husband, Jerry Van Young, of De Soto, Missouri; sons, Ashley (Lisa) Young, of Sedalia, Missouri, and Michael (Miracle) Young, of De Soto, Missouri; daughter, Jessica (Steve) Young, of Portland, Oregon; grandchildren, Grayson, Emma and Elo; and sister, Sandra (Glen) Holley, of Harrison.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Marshal and Opal Stillwell (nee Daniel).
Service will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 1, at Robert D. Brown Funeral Home, Hillsboro, Missouri. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 30, at the funeral home. Masks are requested.
Private interment will follow the service at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. Masks are mandatory at the cemetery.
Memorials may be made to Shriners Hospital for Crippled Children or St. Jude’s.
Commented