Shirley I. Warren, 80, of Pyatt, passed away on Saturday, Feb. 29 (2020).
Funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 7, at Pyatt Baptist Church. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Arrangements are with Roller-Burns Funeral Home in Yellville.
In lieu of flowers, a Shirley Warren Memorial Account is established in her honor. All donations are greatly appreciated and may be forwarded to P.O. Box 1085, Yellville, AR 72687.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Harry Warren.
She is survived by by her children, Debbie Dick, Pam Longnecker and Wade Warren.
