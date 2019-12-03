Service: 2 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 5, at Roller-Christeson Funeral Home, with interment at Maplewood Cemetery; Visitation: 1-2 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 5, at the funeral home.
Shirley Jane Redding, age 90, of Harrison, passed away Thursday, Nov. 28 (2019) in Harrison.
She was born on July 16, 1929, in Knox County, Illinois, to the late John and Mary Anne (Paulsgrove) Turney. Shirley was a homemaker and enjoyed knitting, reading, fishing, traveling and going to flea markets.
Shirley is survived by her sons, Michael Alan Redding of Beaumont, Texas, and Patrick Eugene Redding, of Silsbey, Texas; seven grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Frank Eugene Redding; her sister, Marion L. Erwin; and her grandson, Brian Michael Redding.
Visitation will be held from 1 to 2 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 5, at Roller-Christeson Funeral Home.
Funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 5, at Roller-Christeson Funeral Home with Brother Ohmer Dyal officiating.
Interment will follow at Maplewood Cemetery in Harrison.
Serving as pallbearers will be family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hillcrest Home: 1111 Maplewood Road, Harrison, AR 72601.
