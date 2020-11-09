No services are planned at this time; arrangements under the direction of Coffman Funeral Home of Harrison.
Shirley Jean Baker, age 74, of Harrison, passed away Sunday, Nov. 8 (2020) at Somerset Senior Living.
The daughter of the late Bert Daniels Sr., and Margaret Milton Daniels was born in Harrison on Nov. 7, 1946. She was the wife of the late Don Baker.
Shirley is survived by her daughters, Shannon Morris and Sarah Newswander.
No services are planned at this time.
Arrangements under the direction of Coffman Funeral Home of Harrison.
