Service: 1 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 27, at Pyatt Baptist Church, with interment at Patton Cemetery; Visitation: 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 26, at Roller-Christeson Funeral Home.
Shirley June Turney Young was welcomed with open arms by her Heavenly Father on Sunday, Feb. 23 (2020).
Known by most as June, she was born on Nov. 26, 1937, to Paul Loy and Mildred Leona (Taylor) Turney in a farmhouse on Route 2, Harrison. The older of two children, she and her brother, David, grew up on a farm near her birthplace and enjoyed being surrounded by loving grandparents, great-grandparents, aunts, uncles and cousins. June attended Valley Springs School and graduated as valedictorian in 1955.
On Feb. 4, 1956, June married the love of her life, Samuel Augustus Young. Together they would raise four daughters – Linda Kaye, Susan Annette, Lori Beth and Sammye Lynne in the community of Pyatt. June and Sam moved to Pyatt in 1965 to continue the legacy of The Young Store. She worked alongside Sam for many years as owners and operators of the store that was a vital part of the local farming community. Both June and the girls were frequent fixtures in the family business.
Before moving to Pyatt, June worked at Sterling Stores, Harrison Grocer Company, and KHOZ Radio in Harrison. In 1986, she joined Woodmen of the World Life Insurance Society as a sales representative and later became an area manager. While at Woodmen, she achieved much success including President’s Club each year and was active in the local Woodmen lodge and summer youth camps. She held both FIC and FICF designations and retired from Woodmen in 2001.
Upon retirement, June stayed busy as a correspondent for the Mountaineer Echo Newspaper in Marion County and was very involved in both church and community volunteer and teaching roles. Her Pyatt Community News weekly article was a favorite of many.
An accomplished pianist, June worked with church music from the age of 6. Red Oak Church, Valley Springs Baptist Church, Pyatt Assembly of God, Pyatt Baptist Church and various quartettes and groups enjoyed her musical talents over the years. She played at countless weddings and funerals – always with a willing heart. On any given Sunday, it was not uncommon to see June at the piano with one or more of her girls alongside singing.
June’s children, grandchildren and numerous relatives and neighbors enjoyed many wonderful meals prepared in her kitchen. Her homemade bread and buttermilk biscuits were always a favorite and everyone knew that complimenting the cook was expected. She loved having her children and grandchildren around and would often have them join her in song as she played her piano.
June is survived by her four daughters: Linda Kaye Young, M.D. and children, Anthony (wife Ashwini) and Kelsey; Susan Annette Thomas, her husband Dan, and children Carrie (husband Jake) and Will; Lori Beth Griggs, her husband Bruce, and children Nicki (fiancée Ryan) and Zach; and Sammye Lynne Blevins, her husband Gary, child Traci and grandchild Afton; brother, David Turney (wife Marcile and children Jennifer and Steven); two aunts whom she considered sisters, Lois McCullars and Frankie Beavers; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Sam, and her parents, Paul and Mildred Turney.
June’s legacy will continue to live on through her daughters and grandchildren. Her kind heart, warm smile, and love of church and community touched many lives. She will be greatly missed.
The family will receive visitors from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 26, at Roller-Christeson Funeral Home in Harrison. Service will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 27, at Pyatt Baptist Church. Interment will be at Patton Cemetery following the service. In memory gifts may be given to Cure Alzheimer’s Fund www.curealz.org.
Commented