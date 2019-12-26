Service: 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 30, at First Presbyterian Church in Harrison, with. interment at Summers Cemetery; Visitation: 10-11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 30 at the church, with arrangements by Roller-Christeson Funeral Home.
Shirley Kathryn Patrick, of Harrison, was born March 10, 1934, in Walnut, the daughter of Woodie Clifton and Dorothy (Skaggs) Wilson. She passed away Monday, Dec. 23 (2019) in Springfield, Missouri, at the age of 85.
Shirley worked in the Harrison School system for 25-plus years as the high school secretary and also as the secretary at Forest Heights Elementary School. She enjoyed her time working at the school. She also loved gardening and had one every year, even as they got a little smaller over the years. She had a nice crop of tomatoes and peppers this year.
Shirley married Paul David Patrick, of Omaha, on Nov. 3, 1956, at the Capps Presbyterian Church. She was a longtime member of the First Presbyterian Church in Harrison. They were best friends and constant companions. She loved her family very much and was a natural caregiver. She took care of all of us so very well and cared for her husband through some of his recent illnesses. Shirley loved to take drives into Newton County and down to Walnut Valley and share her stories of life in the remote world that she grew up in.
Shirley is survived by her loving husband of 63 years, Paul Patrick; her daughter, Rebecca Dudley; and her grandchildren, David Patrick and wife Heather, William Vancuren, Ben Vancuren, Hannah Vancuren, and Heather Williams.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her son, David Wilson Patrick; and her brother, Jimmie Jo Wilson.
Funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 30, at the First Presbyterian Church in Harrison with visitation one hour prior to the service.
Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
Interment will be in Summers Cemetery.
