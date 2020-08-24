Service: 2 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 25, at Holt Memorial Chapel, with burial at Bellefonte Cemetery; Visitation: Noon to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 25, at Holt Memorial Chapel.
Shirley L. Keeter, of Olvey, passed away at age 85 on Saturday, Aug. 22 (2020) following a long struggle with illnesses. She resides pain free in Heaven in the arms of the Lord and many loved ones who passed from this life before her.
Visitation is scheduled for noon on Tuesday, Aug. 25, immediately followed by a funeral service at 2 p.m. both at Holt Memorial Chapel. The Rev. Doug Burris will officiate. Burial will be at Bellefonte Cemetery. Pallbearers are Chad Beaver, Dustin Keeter, Caleb Keeter, Tyrel Keeter, Cole Beaver and Jeff Jones. Honorary pallbearers are Joe Keeter and Bill Graves. Due to COVID-19 all attendees must provide and wear a facemask and practice social distancing.
Shirley was born on Feb. 25, 1935, in Tulia, Texas, to parents Frances Frotilla and Carl Edwin Gerdes.
Shirley worked for Walmart from 25 years and retired to operate a home interior decoration business out of her home for many years. She loved horses and together with her husband, Darrell, raised and trained many on their horse property in Olvey. Shirley and Darrell raised five children who all went on to successful lives and she had many grandchildren and great grandchildren and beloved by all.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Darrell Keeter; her parents; her sisters, Yvonne Starkey and Sandra Gerdes; brothers, Tommy Carl and Larry Bill Gerdes; and grandchildren, Clayton Keeter, Lucas Keeter and Matthew Keeter.
Survivors include her brother, Mike Gerdes and wife, Judy; sons, Carl Keeter and wife Glenda, Joel Keeter and wife Sue, Larry Keeter and wife Sherry, and Kerry Keeter and wife Shelley; daughter, Tamra Keeter; grandchildren, Dustin Keeter and wife Pam, Joe Keeter and wife Sarah, Caleb Keeter and wife Kristin McHenry, Dustin Graves, Tyrel Keeter, Chad Beaver and wife Cathy, Kaitlyn Keeter, Jason Honeycutt and wife Christy, and Shara Jordan and husband Jesse; and great-grandchildren, Bryce and Brooklyn Keeter, Bella Springer, Will Walker, Kaylie Catlett, Noah and Natalie Keeter, Gage Keeter, Parker and Maddy Honeycutt, Michael, Shaylee and Raef Jordan, Haley and Cole Beaver, and Evan and Treyvan Sullivan.
Memorial contributions may be made to Shriners Hospitals for Children.
