No services are currently planned; arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks, Hollister, Missouri.
Shirley Louise Underdown, age 75, of Green Forest, passed away peacefully on Jan. 27 (2020) at Alpena.
The daughter of the late Lloyd and Tressie (Reddell) Johnson was born on May 23, 1944, in Newton County. She was the wife of Jerry Underdown.
