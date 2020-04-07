Arrangements are with Roller-Burns Funeral Home in Yellville.
Shirley Marie Henderson, age 81, of Kenosha, Wisconsin, formerly of Yellville, passed away Sunday April 5 (2020) in Pleasant Prairie, Wisconsin.
Shirley was born March 17, 1939, in Hartselle, Alabama, to the late L.D and Ruby (Harvel) Traynom. She was the wife of the late George Henderson.
Arrangements are with Roller-Burns Funeral Home in Yellville.
Memorials may be made to Georges Creek Cemetery, c/o Nancy Bergerson, 2261 MC 4005, Yellville, AR 72687.
