A Celebration of Life will be held at the VFW Post No. 9156 in Sheboygan, Wisconsin; arrangements are by Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services - Mountain Home.
Shirleyann Lueck, of Harrison, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 17 (2020) at Harrison, at the age of 85.
She was born on April 4, 1935, in Sheboygan, Wisconsin, the daughter of Harley and Melitta Perske Mallmann.
She married Daniel Lueck on Sept. 28, 1972, in Sheboygan, Wisconsin. Shirleyann lived in Harrison since moving from Alabama, in 2012. She enjoyed baking, playing Bingo, crocheting, knitting and sewing. She especially loved spending time with family and friends.
Shirleyann is survived by her two sons, John Fields and David (Carol) Fields, both of Sheboygan Falls, Wisconsin; daughter, Mary (Dale) Lindsay, of Harrison; eight grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and two step-children, Dan (Ellen) Lueck and Cindy (Jeff) Krueger.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; two sisters; three brothers; daughter-in-law, Lynn Fields; and grandson, Matthew.
A Celebration of Life will be held at the VFW Post No. 9156 in Sheboygan, Wisconsin. Due to current restrictions, masks are required.
Arrangements are by Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services - Mountain Home.
Visit an online obituary and guestbook at kirbyandfamily.com .
Commented