Sondra Rabone

Sondra Zoe Andrus Rabone, 84, a longtime resident of Harrison, passed away on Friday, April 12 (2019) at the Regency Hospital in Springdale.
Funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, July 20, at St. John’s Episcopal Church in Harrison. Following the service, family visitation and refreshments will be served in the Parish Hall.
The daughter of Milton Andrews and Mary Scott Andrus was born Aug. 2, 1934, at Croswell, Michigan. She was the wife of the late Howard Milton Rabone Jr.
