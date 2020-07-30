Family graveside service at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 1, at Bellefonte Cemetery, with arrangements by Holt Memorial Chapel.
Sondra Sue Morgan, of Harrison, was reunited with her husband, parents and friends on Thursday, July 30 (2020). She was 79 years old.
Due to current COVID-19 restrictions, a graveside service will be for family only at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 1, at Bellefonte Cemetery. Doug Burris will officiate. Pallbearers are Doug Burris, Mark Foresee, Derek Foresee, Caleb Westlake and Connor Westlake.
The daughter of Earnest Wilson Jr. and Margaret Belle (Beale) Wilson was born on April 20, 1941, in Bee Branch, Missouri.
Sondra was a social butterfly who loved everyone she met. Any room she walked into filled with smiles because of her. She loved relaxing in her chair watching the birds eat, the hummingbirds play, and watching her favorite TV shows. She was always full of laughs and giggles. More importantly, Sondra loved spending time with her children, grandchildren, family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 29 years, Garland Morgan, and her parents.
Survivors include one son and his wife, Thomas Hall Jr. and his wife, Tina, of Bergman; three daughters, Pamela Sue Beck and Rodney Rexrode, of Florida, Kimberly Coy and spouse, Jody, of California, and Melissa Cleveland and husband, Travis, of Harrison; two step children, Kevin Morgan and Karen Gunn and husband, Lance; 14 grandchildren, Shyanne (Brady) Miller, Tommy (Andhi) Hall, Cassie Hall, Deirdre (Chris) Williams, Steven (Bridget) Beck, Shanna (Anthony) Igdodo, Mary Kate Coy, Stephen Coy, William Coy, Addison Cleveland, Connor Cleveland, Braelynn Cleveland, Adam Morgan, and Alex Morgan; five great-grandchildren, Sullivan, Fiadh, Maren, Madison and Atlas; and two sisters, Mary Margaret Vasko and husband, Kenneth, of Oak Grove, Missouri, and Joyce Wilson, of Lenexa, Kansas.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of the Hills.
