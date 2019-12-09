Stacey Shay Wheeler

Service: 2 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 11, at North Arkansas College Pioneer Pavilion, with burial at Western Grove Cemetery; Visitation: 5-8 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 10, at Coffman Funeral Home in Harrison.
Stacey Shay Yeager Wheeler, 46, of Yardelle, was called home Friday Dec. 6 (2019). She leaves behind a Godly legacy of love, service, joy, integrity, passion and fun.
Stacey was born in Harrison, on Dec. 16, 1972, to Terry and LeBeta Hankins Yeager and grew up in Harrison — graduating Harrison High School in 1991. She met the love of her life and soul mate, Glenn Wheeler in 1989 and they were married on Aug. 3, 1991. They have shared a marriage, love and life-adventure like few have ever known. In 1994, daughter Elizabeth, came along and in 2002, son Zane was born, completing “The Four Wheelers.” Along the way a very special young lady, Alex Mount, was also made a part of the family. After marrying into the Wheeler family, Stacey formed a strong bond with her mother-in-law, Eva Wheeler and they became inseparable until Eva’s passing.
Stacey was always serving others while wearing her famous smile. She was a member of the Newton County Baptist Church, the Newton County Baptist Church Ladies Share and Prayer Group, a volunteer photographer for Western Grove basketball games, volunteered at the Western Grove Homecoming Reunion, hosted monthly musical get togethers at Rock Haven Bible Camp, was the secretary for the Arkansas Sheriff’s Wives Association, was a volunteer and avid supporter of the Southeastern Outdoor Press Association, where she was the 2017 recipient of the Chuck Buckley Special Friends Award, a First Responder and former EMT. Amazingly, she still made the time to be a loving wife, a wonderful mother and the kind of friend and person we should all strive to be.
She is survived by her husband, Sheriff Glenn Wheeler, of the home; one daughter, Beth Wheeler, of Conway; a son, Zane Wheeler, of the home; a sister, Stephny Yeager Martin (Rodger) of Harrison; and her parents, Terry and LeBeta Yeager, of Harrison; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, family and friends. She also shared a special bond with great friends, including, Judy Kay Harris, Chrissie Bell, Karen Armer, Barbara Mathis, Teresa Robinson, Lisa Snuggs, Tes Jolly, Ann Casada, the women of NCBC and pretty much anyone who ever spent any time with her.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Andy and Louise Yeager and Ross and Virgie Hankins, and her mother and father-in-law, Wib and Eva Wheeler.
Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 10, at Coffman Funeral Home in Harrison. Services will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday Dec. 11, at the North Arkansas College gymnasium with burial to follow at the Western Grove Cemetery. Pastor Andrew Campbell will officiate.
Pallbearers will be Zane Wheeler, Beth Wheeler, Alex Mount, Kim Wheeler, Randy Wheeler, Keith Wheeler, Jared Wheeler, Billy Bell, Terran Villines, Rodger Martin, Kevin Yoder, Zac Bass, and Tom Bell Jr.
Honorary pallbearers are Greg Harris, Allen Armer, the Western Grove Boys Basketball Teams, the men of Newton County Baptist Church, men of SEOPA and Newton County Sheriff’s Office employees.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Stacey Wheeler memorial at Rock Haven Ministries, P.O. Box 40 Hasty, AR 72640. Those funds will go to the Eva Wheeler Memorial Scholarship funds that helps send kids to Bible Camp.
