Stanley Graham, age 63 of Conway, died at home on Jan. 27 (2020). He was born in Coldwater, Michigan, to Eugene and Donna Graham.
He is survived by his mother, Donna Hard Graham, of Colfax, Louisiana; brother, Morris (Edith) Graham, of Hot Springs; sisters, Felicia Keehnen, of Raleigh, North Carolina, and La Donna (Paul) Hargis, of Colfax, Louisiana; and son, Steven Anthony Reddell.
Stanley was preceded in death by his father, Eugene Graham of Boyce, Louisiana.
In lieu of flower, send donations to The American Cancer Society.
Memorial will be held at a later date. Arrangements are entrusted to A Natural State Funeral Service in Jacksonville.
