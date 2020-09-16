Service: Celebration of Life at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 19, at Church of the Harvest in Branson, Mo., with burial at Ozarks Memorial Park Cemetery in Branson; Visitation: 10-11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 19, at the church, with arrangements by Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home in Branson.
Stella Ruth Daniels, 90, of Branson, Missouri, passed at her home after a short illness surrounded by family on Saturday, Sept. 12 (2020).
She was one of nine children born to Claude and Goldie Stacy on Nov. 9, 1929, in Omaha. She was a graduate of Omaha High School.
She married Kelly Daniels, her husband of 40 years, on Feb. 11, 1950. They moved to Kansas City and lived there until 1967. She and Kelly owned and operated the Kountry Kitchen in Forsyth, Missouri, and Kelly’s Restaurant in Branson, Missouri, for many years.
After selling the restaurants she worked at The Friendship House at College of the Ozarks until retirement. Not one to sit still, she continued to work part-time doing continental breakfast at Southern Oaks Inn, working at Price Chopper in the deli and her favorite – substitute teaching at Omaha Schools until the coronavirus hit.
Stella loved her family! She was always there for her children, siblings, nieces, nephews or anyone that needed her. She enjoyed quilting and giving them to loved ones. Traveling was a favorite past time. There wasn’t a road trip she wouldn’t take!
She was not one to sit idle or wait on someone to do something for her. She would do it herself. She was mowing her own lawn the week before she got sick because everyone else would mow down her flowers. We started borrowing her ladders at age 80 to keep her off her roof, just for her to go buy a new one. o say she was determined was an understatement.
Stella was preceded in death by her husband; daughter, Evelyn Hornung; her parents; brothers, Lee and J.W. (Babe) Stacy; sisters, Joyce Dean Gorecke and Lena Hancock; and her son-in-law, Wendell Flemister.
She is survived by her daughters, Peggy Henson (John Martin) of Harrison, and Wanda Flemister, of Little Rock; six grandchildren, Danny Hornung (Teresa) of Hollister, Missouri, Kelly Henson, of Branson, Missouri, Kerissa Paige-Berscheid (Brent) of Branson, Missouri, Amy Dunn (Keith) of St. Louis, Missouri, Alex Flemister, of Washington, D.C., and Blake Flemister, of Little Rock; 10 great-grandchildren, Harley, Christopher and Kayla Hornung, Jayson Johnson, Kourtney and Klaudia Paige, Kelly Andrew Henson, Emily and Thomas Dunn and Jonathan Jones; and one great-great-granddaughter, Cadence Johnson.
Stella is also survived by three sisters, Pauline Robertson, of Branson, Missouri, Maxine Drennan, of Placerville, California, and Judy Boone (Jim) of Omaha; one brother, L.C. (Sonny) Stacy (Jackie) of Hollister, Missouri; along with a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.
We would like to thank Hospice Compassus of Branson, Missouri, for taking such good care of our mom and our family.
Stella will be dearly missed by family, friends and all who knew her.
A celebration of Stella’s life will be on Saturday, Sept. 19, at the Church of The Harvest in Branson, Missouri. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. with the service following at 11 a.m. in the church. Pastor Billy Burris will officiate. Burial will be in Ozarks Memorial Park Cemetery, Branson, Missouri, under the direction of Snapp-Bearden Funeral Directors, Branson, Missouri.
In lieu of flowers, the family would like you to give a donation to your favorite charity in her name.
