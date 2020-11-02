Funeral service was held at 2 p.m. Monday, Nov. 2, at Shiloh United Baptist Church in Shiloh; arrangements are with Coffman Funeral Home.
Stella Viola Curtis, age 85, of Shiloh, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 29 (2020) at her home.
The daughter of Harley and Martha (Cummings) Stepp was born on June 29, 1935, in Jasper. She was the wife of the late Fred Livington Curtis.
Funeral service was held at 2 p.m. Monday, Nov. 2, at Shiloh United Baptist Church in Shiloh. Arrangements are with Coffman Funeral Home.
