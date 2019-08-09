A private service with military honors will be held at Quantico National Cemetery.
Stephen Anstey, 69, of Stafford, Virginia, passed away in his home on the morning of Friday, July 26 (2019).
Stephen was born to Lillian Rose (nee Bradley) and Robert Anstey on June 22, 1950, in Brooklyn, New York, where he attended school in Brooklyn. Shortly after, in December 1968, he joined the US Air Force. During that time, Stephen worked as an airplane mechanic and served in the Vietnam war. He was honorably discharged four years later in December 1972.
He studied law enforcement at the Austin Community College in Texas and began his law enforcement career with the Jacksonville Police Department. He later worked for the Travis County Sheriff’s department in Austin, the Austin Police Department and the Federal Bureau of Prisons. He retired in June 2007.
He loved being a police officer and was proud of his military career. During his retirement, he enjoyed traveling cross country, taking camping trips with his grandchildren and fishing. He loved history and enjoyed learning about and experiencing historical sites.
Survivors include his wife, Sannie Anstey; his son, Eric (Amy) Anstey; his daughters, Autumn (David) Keys and Katherine (Steve) Austin; three grandsons and seven granddaughters; his mother-in-law, Martha Roberts; and his siblings, Dora Lee (Bob) Marshall, Bob (Shelly) Anstey and Peggy Anstey.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Bob and Rose; his father-in-law, Eldon Roberts; and his grandson, Eric Jr.
A private service with military honors will be held at Quantico National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Leukema and Lymphona Society (Lls.org/lls/donate)
Although this chapter has come to an end, we are reminded by what he always said, “the adventure continues.”
Online guestbook is available at covenantfuneralservice.com .
