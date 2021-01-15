There will be a private family memorial service on Jan. 23, at Milam Cemetery in Harrison, with burial at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis.
Stephen Otis Earl, 67, of Belleville, Illinois, passed away on Jan. 9 (2021) at Evansville, Indiana. Battling medical issues in recent years, Stephen remained courageous, big-hearted and strong.
Stephen was born in Fresno, California, on July 12, 1953, the son of Carl Otis and Georgia Mildred Earl. He graduated from Green Forest High School in 1971. Stephen joined the U.S. Air Force in 1973 and faithfully served his country until his retirement in 1993.
Stephen was preceded in death by his wife, Marcia Earl; his father; sister, Carol Lynn (Earl) Kelley; and brother, Michael Wayne Earl.
Survivors are his mother, Mildred Earl and sister, Gloria (Earl) Taylor (Leo) of Harrison; daughter, Stephanie Earl, of Texas; sons, Aaron Earl, of Indiana, and Jason (Christy) Earl, of Illinois; 10 grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Burial with full military honors will be at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis, along with his wife, Marcia, who preceded him in death.
There will be a private family memorial service on Jan. 23, at Milam Cemetery in Harrison.
