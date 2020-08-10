A private burial will be held at a later date; arrangements under the direction of Coffman Funeral Home of Harrison.
Stephen R. Ashworth, 68, of Harrison, passed away Friday, Aug. 7 (2020) at Cox Medical Center in Branson, Missouri.
The son of Charles and Irene (York) Ashworth was born at Oxford, North Carolina, on Jan. 10, 1952. He moved to Arkansas from South Hill, Virginia, after the passing of his father at age 8. He married Sherry Langford after a day at the Buffalo River on Sunday, June 25, 1978, at Zinc, in the middle of the dirt road in front of Willard Phifer’s goat barn. Willard read their vows in the light of car headlights surrounded by all their closest friends. hey wouldn’t have changed a thing and would do it all over again today.
Stephen served in the Army National Guard and was a self-taught mechanic and welder. He had a brilliant mind and could fix just about anything. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and being outdoors until his health no longer permitted.
He was preceded in death by his father, Charles Ashworth; his mother, Irene Ashworth Roberts; his brother, Stanley Ashworth; and his grandparents, Ruth and Elmer York.
Stephen is survived by his wife, Sherry Ashworth, and sons, Christopher Ashworth and Jonathan Ashworth, all of Harrison; his aunts, Maxine Harness, of Harrison, and Bonnie York, of Tel City, Indiana; many other relatives and friends who loved him and will miss him.
Due to COVID-19, the family will not be having any gatherings, but a register book will be available at Coffman Funeral Home to sign and pay your last respects.
A private burial will be held at a later date.
Arrangements under the direction of Coffman Funeral Home of Harrison.
Commented