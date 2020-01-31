A memorial service will be held at a later date; arrangements are with Diamond State Cremation and Mortuary Service.
Stephen Ronald Englehart, 54, of Lead Hill, passed away Monday, Jan. 26 (2020) in Springfield, Missouri.
The son of Stephen Dukowski and Diane Englehart was born July 26, 1965, in Worchester, Massachusetts. Stephen was preceded by Georgia Englehart and is survived by Carol Wilson and many family and friends.
