Memorial service was held at 9 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 9, at Mary Mother of God Catholic Church, with internment following at Mary Mother of God Cemetery.
Stephen Joseph “Steve” Slavik, of Harrison, passed away on Aug. 5 (2020) from complications of COVID-19 just short of his 93rd birthday.
He was born in Czechoslovakia and immigrated to Windsor, Ontario, Canada, in 1933, at the age of 6. He graduated from Assumption College High School in 1944 and married his Rose Marie (Loree) in 1947. The Slaviks had four children: Stephen Gregory “Greg,” Deborah Joyce, Daniel Howard and Carrie Jane. Steve moved his family to Detroit, Michigan, in 1966, and to Florida in 1970. Mr. Slavik work for many years in the transportation industry and retired from the Florida East Coast Railroad in 1992. Steve and Rose moved to Harrison in 2007.
Steve was a 4th degree member of the Knights of Columbus at Mary Mother of God Catholic Church where he attended and had memberships in various transportation service organizations during his working career. He tended a garden every year, loved boating, watching Fox News and sports on TV and having coffee every morning at Neighbor’s Mill with his buddies. He was loved and will be dearly missed.
Stephen was preceded in death by his parents, Anna and George Slavik; son, Daniel; wife, Rose Marie; and his brother, George.
He is survived by his son, Greg Slavik (Roz); daughters, Deborah Grosklag (Brian) and Carrie Caswell (Kevin); sisters, Helen Furlong, Joann Thibeault and Diane Taylor; eight grandchildren Stephen, Stacey, Crystal, Kelly K, Jessica, Ashley, Cassandra and Jacob; 18 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and many dear friends, especially Wayne and Judy Keith.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Alzheimers Association, COVID 19 Relief Fund or any charity of choice in his name.
