On Tuesday, Oct. 27 (2020) Steve Wayne Treat of Marshall, finished his time with us and departed this life at the age of 60.
He was born on Oct. 1, 1960, in Mountain View, to Evelyn and S.W. Treat Jr. He leaves behind a son, Seth; a daughter, Stephanie; ad a grandson, Liam.
Graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 30, at Big Flat Cemetery. Visitation was held from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 29, at Roller-Coffman Funeral Home in Marshall.
