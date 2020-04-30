Graveside service will be at Lower Campground Cemetery, with arrangements by Brashears Funeral Home and Crematory of Huntsville.
Sue Chambers, 87, of Huntsville, died Monday, April 27 (2020) at Huntsville. She was born Sunday, June 12, 1932, at Lead Hill, to LeRoy and Lillie Bogle Parrish.
Sue married Bob Chambers, and together they were parents to three children. She was a production worker for Coleman for many years and a member of Calvary Baptist Church. Sue loved her family, flower gardening, feeding and watching birds, and baking. She was a volunteer in the community including at Meadowview Health and Rehab and was honored with a certificate of appreciation from the Huntsville Chamber of Commerce for her volunteer efforts.
Sue was predeceased by her parents; her husband; one son, Greg Chambers; two sisters, LaRue Norman and Jeannie Brown; and one brother, Carl Dean Parrish.
She is survived by two sons and three daughters-in-law, Ronald and Doris Chambers, of Huntsville, Steve and Stephanie Chambers, of Derby, Kansas, and Cherie Chambers, of Blue Springs, Missouri; four grandchildren, Tonya Chambers, Tracie and Tyler Duke, Ciara Chambers, and Sean Chambers; two great-grandchildren, Searsha Chambers and Harper Duke; one niece, Tahita Youngblood and husband Jerry, of Blue Eye, Missouri; one nephew, Roy Norman and wife Belinda, of Lead Hill; and one sister-in-law, Cleta Parrish.
Graveside service will be at Lower Campground Cemetery with Alex Foster officiating.
Services are entrusted to Brashears Funeral Home and Crematory of Huntsville.
Commented