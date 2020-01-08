Service: 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, at Big Flat Assembly of God, with burial at 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, at McDaniel Cemetery in Jonesboro; Visitation: 9-10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, at the church, with arrangements by Roller-Coffman Funeral Home in Marshall.
Susie Pearl Wiley, 94, of Big Flat, passed from this life on Monday, Jan. 6 (2020) at her home.
Funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, at Big Flat Assembly of God Church. Visitation will be from 9 to 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, at the church. Burial will be at 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, at McDaniel Cemetery in Jonesboro. Arrangements are with Roller-Coffman Funeral Home in Marshall.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to help pay the funeral cost for Susie.
The daughter of Benjamin Franklin Smith and Saddie Louellem Starks Smith was born Oct. 28, 1925, at Cherry Valley. She was the wife of the late William Joseph Wiley.
