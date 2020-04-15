Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, April 17, at Maple Leaf Cemetery, with arrangements by Coffman Funeral Home of Harrison; visitation will be private.
Tabatha Adams, 52, of Harrison, passed away Tuesday, April 14 (2020) at Cox Medical Center in Springfield.
The daughter of James and Sharon (Hicks) Taylor and Robert Lee (RL) Adams and was born at Harrison on July 19, 1967.
Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, April 17, at Maple Leaf Cemetery. Visitation will be private.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Diabetes Association or the Ozark Humane Society.
