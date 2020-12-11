Service: 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 12, at Wayton Freewill Baptist Church, with burial at Wayton Cemetery; Visitation: 1-2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 12, at the church, with arrangements by Coffman Funeral Home of Harrison.
Tammie Elizabeth Spears, age 58, of Wayton, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 9 (2020) at Cox South in Springfield, Missouri.
The daughter of William Kendall Hickman Sr., and Lee Frances (Lewis) Hickman was born in Dallas, Texas, on Jan. 22, 1962.
Tammie moved to Newton County in 2009 from Midlothian, Texas, and was a member of Wayton Freewill Baptist Church. he was a proud citizen of the Chickasaw Nation.
Tammie was a loving wife of 41 years and a devoted mother, grandmother and sister.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Kendall; and a grandson, Max Spears.
Tammie is survived by her husband, Bernie Spears; her daughter, Kina Lasater and husband Doug and her step-children, Jan Romero and husband Floyd, Rich Spears and wife Karen and Roger Spears, and wife Jennifer; two grandsons, Mason Smith and Roger Spears Jr., and a granddaughter, Maddison Smith; four brothers, Wendall, Thomas, Billy and Shayne; two sisters, Shanon and Leeanne; and a host of extended relatives and many friends.
Funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 12, at Wayton Freewill Baptist Church, with Pastor Tony Taylor officiating. Burial will follow at Wayton Cemetery.
Visitation will be one hour prior to the service beginning at 1 p.m.
Pallbearers are Billy Hickman, Thomas Hickman, William Hickman, Jacob Hickman, Lloyd Lewis and Wendall Hickman.
Due to COVID-19 mandates, masks are required for everyone over age 10.
Arrangements under the direction of Coffman Funeral Home of Harrison.
