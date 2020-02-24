Service: Celebration of Life at 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 28, at First Baptist Church Valley Springs with private burial at Hasty Cemetery; Visitation: 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 27, at Coffman Funeral Home of Harrison.
Tanya Marie Hoppis, 46 of Harrison, passed away Saturday, Feb. 22 (2020) at Willard Walker Hospice House in Fayetteville.
The daughter of Donald and Betsy (Cash) Miller was born at Junction City, Kansas, on July 6, 1973. She moved to Arkansas in 1986 from Fort Leavenworth, Kansas, and attended school at Valley Springs and graduated from Western Grove High School in 1992. She was a member of First Baptist Church Valley Springs.
Tanya worked as a facilitator for Youth Bridge for the past six years, and being a workaholic, she kept many “second” jobs over the years, namely at Quality Inn, Comfort Inn and Ready Transportation. She was dubbed the “Manager” of her husband’s band, Kickin’ Country, and loved to watch and hear them perform. She also loved seeing her son play drums with the church worship team.
She loved to go to yard sales, thrift stores and Goodwill, always on the lookout for a bargain. She also loved her mom’s cooking. Tanya also collected bears and loved riding on the motorcycle with Duane. She loved her family tremendously. Tanya was very caring and loving, and you never left her presence without a hug or a “good-bye.” She was a devoted wife, mother and daughter, and her greatest joy was spending time with her granddaughters.
She was preceded in death by her father, Don Miller; her maternal grandparents, Brough and Faye Belle Cash; her paternal grandmother, Alma Miller; and her grandparents-in-law, Bertha Hoppis and Henry and Cecil Woods.
Tanya is survived by her husband of 28 years, Duane Hoppis; her son and daughter-in-law, Austin and Samantha Hoppis; her granddaughters, Kaydence and Emerson Hoppis; her mother, Betsy Cash Young (Peanut Young); her brother, Tyler Miller; her father and mother-in-law, Carl and Wanda Hoppis; sister and brother-in-law, Valerie and Mike Holmes; her nephews, Keagan Holmes and Aiden Miller and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, extended relatives and many friends who loved her.
Celebration of Life will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 28, at First Baptist Church Valley Springs, with Pastors Sean Milliken and Andrew Campbell officiating. Private burial will be at Hasty Cemetery at a later date.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 27, at Coffman Funeral Home in Harrison.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her memory to First Baptist Church Valley Springs at FBCVS, P.O. Box 97, Valley Springs, AR, 72682.
Pallbearers are Carl Hoppis, Peanut Young, Stevie Miller, Austin Hoppis, Sonny Hoppis and Jerry Cash.
Honorary pallbearers are the Kickin’Country Band members.
