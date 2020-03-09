Service was held at 11 am. Monday, March 9, at Tomahawk Baptist Church, with burial at Still Cemetery at Tomahawk; arrangements are with Coffman Funeral Home of Harrison.
Teddie Marie Eminger, age 83, of St. Joe, passed away Friday March 6 (2020) at her home with her family at her side.
The daughter of Theo and Ruby (Barnett) Still was born on Oct. 15, 1936, in St. Joe. She was preceded in death by her first husband and father to her children, Jerry Reed and her second husband, Bill Eminger.
Funeral service was held at 11 am. Monday, March 9, at Tomahawk Baptist Church, with visitation held one hour prior to the service. Burial followed the service at Still Cemetery at Tomahawk.
Arrangements are with Coffman Funeral Home of Harrison.
