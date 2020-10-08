Service Celebration of Life at 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 11, at the Mountain Home Cemetery, with arrangement Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services - Mountain Home; Visitation: 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 10, at the funeral with the family requesting friends wear pink to the visitation and service.
Teresa Elaine Caststeel, of Yellville, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 7 (2020) at the age of 58.
She was born on Feb. 28, 1962, in Pompano Beach, Florida, the daughter of Larry and Janice Vannatter.
She graduated from Calico Rock High School in 1980 and was the Calico Rock IRA Rodeo Queen in 1980. She worked at Baxter Lab for 23 years. She was dependable and could always be found working or helping anyone that needed a helping hand.
She was a member of the Arkansas Activities Association for over 20 years, officiating basketball, softball and volleyball. She was a lifelong member of the Rand Rodeo Family. She loved to waitress at the Cozy Kitchen and Breadeaux Pizza in Yellville because she was able to visit with customers while she worked. There was nothing she loved more than taking her grandchildren with her. Teresa kept up with the local basketball district and regional tournaments. She was a regular in Hot Springs at the Basketball State Finals and loved to sit on the half-court line.
In recent years, she met and fell in love with Jerry Dean Hopper and enjoyed their time together.
Teresa is survived by her son, Kendall (Rachel) Rand, of Mountain Home; daughter, Karissa (Brandon) Burleson, of Mountain Home; grandchildren, Hunter Rand, Kyler Rand, Sayle Alman, Dylan Burleson, Katie Blair, Kash Burleson and Ella Burleson; father, Larry Vannatter, of Mountain Home; sister, Susan (Kenneth) Brown, of Mountain Home; sister-in-law, Tonya Vannatter, of Mountain Home; and many nieces, nephews and friends.
She never met a stranger and will be loved and missed by her family and many friends.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Janice Vannatter, and brother, Robert Wayne Vannatter.
Teresa's love for the game and coaching began at the local youth center, coaching the pee-wee league. Memorials may be made to the L.C. Sammons Youth Center, 1101 Spring Street, Mountain Home, AR 72653.
In honor of Teresa, the family requests friends wear pink to the visitation and service. Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 10, at Kirby & Family Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 11, at the Mountain Home Cemetery, with Pastor Bill Hughes officiating. Due to current restrictions, masks are required.
