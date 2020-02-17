Funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19, at Western Grove Bible Church with burial at Sand Hill Cemetery; arrangements are with Coffman Funeral Home.
Teresa Fiveash, 62, of Jasper, passed away Friday, Feb. 14 (2020) at North Arkansas Regional Medical Center.
She was born at Harrison on May 17, 1957, to parents, Ernie Mac Fiveash and Gwendolyn Fiveash.
Teresa loved the outdoors and her family. She had also attended Western Grove Bible Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Timothy Fiveash; and a sister, Reta Jones.
Teresa is survived by her son, Ryan Fiveash (Alisha Best) and her grandson, Drew Fiveash; her longtime companion, Fred Fennell and his children, Lahanna Siebert, Freddy Fennell and Chase Fennell; a niece, Megan Viles, and nephew, Morgan Fiveash; several aunts, uncles, other relatives and many friends.
Funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19, at Western Grove Bible Church with Pastor Dennis Sisco officiating. Burial will follow at Sand Hill Cemetery. There will be no visitation.
Pallbearers are Ryan Fiveash, Drew Fiveash, Fred Fennell, Payne Fiveash, Drew Turner and Corey Dickey.
Honorary pallbearers are Freddy Fennell, Chase Fennell and Xander Viles.
Arrangements under the direction of Coffman Funeral Home of Harrison.
Online condolences may be left at www.coffmanfh.com .
