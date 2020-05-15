Service: 10 a.m. Wednesday, May 20, at Capps Full Gospel Church, with burial at Maple Leaf Cemetery; Visitation: 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, May 19, at the church, with arrangements by Coffman Funeral Home of Harrison.
Teresa Jean (Milam) Reed, 49, of Harrison, passed away at home on Friday, May 15 (2020).
The daughter of Paul and Verna Jean (Christian) Milam was born in Harrison on Sept. 8, 1970.
She was the wife of Ed Reed and mother of William (Meghan).
Funeral will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, May 20, at Capps Full Gospel Church. Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 19, also at the church.
Burial will follow services at Maple Leaf Cemetery.
Arrangements under the direction of Coffman Funeral Home of Harrison.
