Teresa Renee Campbell, of Harrison, passed from this life on Tuesday, Oct. 29 (2019) at Washington Regional Medical Center in Fayetteville. She was 55 years old.
Visitation will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 3, at Holt Memorial Chapel.
Funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Monday, Nov. 4, at Big Creek Assembly of God, in Vendor. Pastor Phil Pittman will officiate. Burial will be at Mt. Judea Cemetery Pallbearers are Zac, Devon and Coby Campbell, Shannon Ricketts, Michael Tarvin and Michael Ward.
The daughter of David and Rhilda (Lane) Ricketts was born on Oct. 2, 1964, in Harrison.
Teresa loved spending time with her family, especially with her grandchildren. She also enjoyed traveling.
She was preceded in death by her father.
Survivors include three sons, Zac Campbell, of Western Grove, Devon Campbell and wife Halie, of Western Grove, and Coby Campbell and wife Cheyenna, of Vendor; her mother, Rhilda Ricketts, of Mt. Judea; eight grandchildren; and one brother, Davy Ricketts, of Batavia.
