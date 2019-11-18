Teri Monroe

Service: 10 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20, at Eagle Heights Baptist Church - Family Life Center, with graveside service at 1 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 21, at Johnson Cemetery in Wheatley; Visitation: 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 19, at Coffman Funeral Home of Harrison.
Teri Lyn Monroe, 55, of Harrison, entered into the arms of Jesus on Saturday, Nov. 16 (2019) at home.
The daughter of Rodney Monroe and Sherry (Cooper) Monroe was born at Little Rock, on March 8, 1964. She was a resident of Harrison for the past 33 years. She was a member of Eagle Heights Baptist Church and a member of the Mary Sunday School Class for the past 25 years.
Teri graduated from Brinkley High School in 1982. She enrolled in classes at UCA in Conway where she would graduate in 1987 with her Master’s Degree in Library/Media. She was the librarian at Harrison Middle School for 31 years, until her health no longer permitted.
Teri loved dogs, especially her dogs, Princess and Hope. She also enjoyed cooking and going to the lake. Teri was a friend to everyone. She loved movie night with her friends and getting manicures and pedicures.
She loved going to church and her Sunday school class. Teri was Godly, compassionate, loyal, faithful and selfless. She was very generous, often behind the scenes, giving to anyone who needed it. She proudly celebrated her “Spiritual” birthday every year on Oct. 9, 1994, when she was saved and accepted Jesus as her Lord and Savior. Her greatest desire was that everyone come to know the Lord. Throughout her sickness, she was never bitter, telling her family and friends, “it would all be worth it if just one person came to know the Lord because of it.” She wanted to take everyone to Heaven with her.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Lloyd and Penzel Cooper and Norvell and Louise Monroe.
Teri is survived by her mother, Sherry Monroe; her father, Rodney Monroe; and her sister, Michele Monroe.
She is also survived by many other relatives and her “extended family” including her beloved friends and their children who called her “WeeWee.”
Teri touched the lives of many and left an impact on everyone she met. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20, at Eagle Heights Baptist Church - Family Life Center with Pastors Kenny Stacy, Tommy Turner and Glenn Crenshaw officiating.
Graveside service will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 21, at Johnson Cemetery in Wheatley, with the Rev. Phillip Collie and Tollie Sutterfield officiating.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 19, at Coffman Funeral Home of Harrison.
Pallbearers are Scott Green, Matt Green, Allen Mazzanti, Matt Magness, Daniel Bullock and Fred Wilson.
Honorary pallbearers are the Mary Sunday School Class.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made in her memory to Johnson Cemetery Fund, P.O. Box 105, Wheatley, AR, 72392 or Eagle Heights Baptist Church Building Fund, P.O. Box 865, Harrison, AR, 72602.
