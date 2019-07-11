Graveside service will be at 2 p.m. Friday, July 12, at Oak Cemetery in Fort Smith, with arrangements by Roller-Christeson Funeral Home.
Terry Aldridge, age 52, of Harrison, passed away Monday, July 8 (2019) at his home.
The son of Charles Clifford Aldridge and Nina Beth Freeman, he was born March 30, 1967.
Terry was preceded in death by his father, Charles Clifford Aldridge; a sister, Merrie Aldridge; and a brother, Clifford Ray Freeman.
Terry enjoyed Special Olympics and Bowling, loved playing with his dog JR and drinking Dr. Pepper. He loved his family and all that came with his family.
Terry is survived by his mother, Nina Beth Freeman; sister, Yvette Marie Hampton; and brothers, Charles Richard Aldridge and Michael Steven Parker.
Graveside service will be at 2 p.m. Friday, July 12, at Oak Cemetery in Fort Smith, with OD Turner officiating.
Sign the online guestbook at rollerfuneralhomes.com/harrison .
Commented