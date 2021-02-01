A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Terry Barnhill, 54 of Whitehouse Texas, formerly of Green Forest, gained his wings and went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, Jan. 19 (2021) after a short battle with cancer. He was surrounded by his daughters.
Terry was born on July 21, 1966, in Harrison, to Beryl and Rosie Barnhill; they preceded him in death. He was an electrician and owner of TLB Technology in Whitehouse. He had attended Green Forest Schools, graduating in 1984.
His daughters were the light of his life, and he loved them with his whole heart. Terry liked to travel, good music, trying new foods and spending time with his family and friends, especially his great-nieces and -nephews. Uncle “TT” as they called him was very much loved and will be missed greatly.
He is survived by his twin daughters, Corrie (CC) and Katie Weatherly Barnhill and his step- daughter, Eva Maleransky, all of Whitehouse, Texas; his sister, Becky McGehee, of Green Forest; nieces, Carrie (Scott) Tipton, Amber (Ryan) Watson, and Alyissa ( Kelly) Horton; great-nieces and great-nephews, Levi and Allie Tipton, Zakary and Emma Watson and Lily Horton; and a host of other family and friends who loved him.
We will be having a memorial service at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, there is a memorial fund at Anstaff Bank, The Terry Barnhill Memorial Fund.
Commented