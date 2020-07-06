Terry Hawkins

Service: 11 a.m. Friday, July 10, at the Opolis Christian Bible Church in Opolis Kan., with burial at Alpena at a later date; Visitation: 5:30-8 p.m. Thursday, July 9, at the Brenner Mortuary, Pittsburg, Kan.
Terry Nard Hawkins, 62, of Carl Junction, Missouri, passed away on Friday, July 3 (2020) at his residence.
He was born on Feb. 22, 1958, to Marvin and Henrietta Hawkins, in Garden City, Kansas.
He attended K-12 Deerfield Public School, Dodge City Community College where he received an Associate Degree in 1978. In 1981 he graduated from Pittsburg State University with his BS in Secondary Education.
He was a sports enthusiast, participating in football, basketball, track and baseball. As a result of his love of sports, his intentions were to become a coach in a high school sports program. He began working at Marrone’s in Pittsburg in 1981 as a food salesman. He married Suzanne Pew on June 7, 2008.
Terry is survived by his wife; parents; and daughters, Jennifer Johnston and husband Blake, of Fayetteville, Tarah Cuppett and husband Thomas, of Frontenac, Kansas, and Shelby Taylor and husband Brandon, of Pittsburg, Kansas; stepchildren, Eric Pew, of Kansas City, Missouri, and Janelle Pew, of Arcadia, Kansas; three granddaughters, Lark Johnston, Kinley and Bristol Cuppet; and one brother, Tim Hawkins and wife Jacque, of Garden City, Kansas.
Terry had a strong faith in God and has now gone home to be with him. It was not uncommon for him to share his testimony of faith with others. Terry had a high level of commitment. He believed your word should have value.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, July 10, at the Opolis Christian Bible Church in Opolis Kansas. The family will receive friends from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Thursday, July 9, at the Brenner Mortuary. Burial will be at a later date in Alpena.
The family suggests memorials to Opolis Christian Bible Church.
The service will be live streamed on our website (brennermortuary.com) through Mr. Hawkins obituary page.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Brenner Mortuary, Pittsburg, Kansas.
