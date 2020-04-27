Services are private; arrangements are with Roller-Christeson Funeral Home.
Terry L. Burdwell, age 82, of Harrison, passed away Saturday, April 25 (2020).
He was the son of Clarence and Jessie (Watson) Burdwell, born April 10, 1938, in New Orleans, Louisiana.
He served with the 101st Airborne from April 19, 1955 until Sept. 13, 1957. He was a truck driver for many years. Terry loved to fish and dance. He worked on the Alaska pipeline as a heavy equipment operator. Terry was a major Trump supporter.
Terry was preceded in death by his parents, grandparents and his wife, Dortha Burdwell.
Terry is survived by his son, Bob Burdwell and Sonyia Kitchens, of LaGrange, Georgia; his daughters, Debra Gerard and Nelson Lovejoy, of Mountain View, Missouri, Iris Michele and Robert Heathcock, of Picayune, Mississippi, Judy and Ron Branch, of Harrison, and Brenda and Tommy Bunting, of Harrison; 10 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; 59 great-great-grandchildren; and a host of cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.
Services are private.
Pallbearers are Owen Gerard, Terry Gerard, Brandon Bunting, Denver Gerard, Logan Burdwell and Bob Burdwell.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the DAV (For service dogs), 2221 AR-7, Harrison, AR 72601.
