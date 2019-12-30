A friendship gathering will be held at a later date; cremation arrangements are under the care and direction of Vilonia Funeral Home in Vilonia.
Terry Lee Beeler, 79, of Harrison passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 25 (2019).
Terry was born Sept. 18, 1940, in Grinnell, Iowa, to Bettie Snyder Beeler and the late Lyle Beeler. Terry worked as a maintenance manager for BRC Rubber in Churubusco, Indiana, for over 20 years. He was also avidly involved with the ABATE Motorcycle Club of Arkansas District 7, and the Scale Model Boat Club of Fort Wayne, Indiana, for many years.
Terry is survived by his wife, Ruth Beeler, of the home; his mother Bettie Beeler, of Grinnell, Iowa; two sons, Danny Beeler (Shawna) of Newton, Iowa, and Todd Beeler, of Centerville Iowa; two daughters, Lori Sheldon, of Roanoke, Indiana, and Tiffany Pressler (Chris) of Greenbrier; two brothers, William “Bill” Beeler (Charlotte) of Colfax, Iowa, and Duane Beeler (Diane) of Grinnell, Iowa; 10 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews, family and friends.
A friendship gathering will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Ozark Homeward Bound, P.O. Box 155, Harrison AR 72602, or Ozark Humane Society Shelter, 5147 Rock Springs Road W, Harrison AR 72601.
Cremation arrangements are under the care and direction of Vilonia Funeral Home. Sign Terry’s Book of Memories at www.viloniafuneralhome.com .
