Terry Warren

Terry Ernest Warren, 70, of Garfield, passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by his family on Saturday, Nov. 28 (2020). He was born on Aug. 20, 1950, in Harrison, to Vergil George and Marietta Jones Warren.
Terry graduated from Lead Hill High School. He earned his bachelor’s degree from St. Leo College in Florida and earned his master’s degree from the University of Arkansas. He proudly served 21 years in the United States Air Force. After retiring from the Air Force, he spent the next 20 years as a financial advisor. He sold his business in 2014, and he and his wife, Kathy, moved to Thoman, Haiti, to serve as missionaries with But God Ministries.
He was a member of First Baptist Church Pea Ridge.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his brothers, Tommy George Warren and Rhett Murray Warren; and granddaughter, Brook Ashley Stricklin.
He is survived by his wife, Kathleen Carrie Pence Warren; children, Buffy Michelle Maynard (Phillip), Mark Adam Warren, Amy Kathleen Leslie (Jody), Michael Ray Warren, Megan Elizabeth Warren and Emily Anne Warren (Michael Franklin); his siblings, Ricky Allen Warren and Bruce Paul Warren; eight grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 3, at First Baptist Church Pea Ridge. Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 4, at First Baptist Church Pea Ridge, with full military honors following. Private interment at Fayetteville National Cemetery.
For those that may wish to watch the service this can be done through the First Baptist Church of Pea Ridge, facebook page or by church livestream. Will be following COVID guidelines and seating will be limited.
Arrangements are by Benton County Funeral Home in Rogers. Online condolences to bentoncountyfuneralhome.com .
In lieu of flowers, Terry has requested donations be made to First Baptist Church Pea Ridge for the purchase of Haitian Creole Bibles for students in Mathias, Haiti.
