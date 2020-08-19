Graveside service will be at 2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 21, at Jasper Cemetery, with visitation from 1:30 to 2 p.m. at the cemetery; arrangements are with Coffman Funeral Home of Jasper.
Thelma Evelyn Keef, 79, of Jasper, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 18 (2020) at Jasper.
The daughter of Ernie and Caroline (Middleton) Price was born on Feb. 20, 1941, in Vendor. She was the mother of Randy Keef.
