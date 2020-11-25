Service: 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 28, at Roller-Christeson Funeral Home, with interment at White Church Cemetery; Visitation: 6-8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 27, at the funeral home.
Thelma L. Dart, age 76, of Harrison, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 24 (2020) in Hillcrest Home.
She was born March 6, 1944, in Marshall, the daughter of Otto I. and Jessie O. (Elam) Fortner.
Along with her parents, Thelma was preceded in death by her husband, William L. Dart; her daughter, Mary Melissa Dart; her sisters, Nadine Davenport, Myrtle Lea Anderson and Sarah Ellen Langston; and her brothers, Howard Ray Fortner, George Charles Fortner and James Rex Fortner.
Thelma enjoyed sewing, crafts, crocheting, reading and watching movies. She graduated from Harrison High School. She was the manager of Hancock Fabrics in Tulsa, Oklahoma, for 27 years and was a serious animal lover.
Thelma is survived by her son, James W. Dart, of Harrison; her sister and brother-in-law, Judith Ann and Henry Paul Dart, of Harrison; many nieces and nephews; and a host of friends.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 27, at Roller-Christeson Funeral Home.
Funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 28, at Roller-Christeson Funeral Home, with Dr. James L. Bryant officiating.
Interment will be at White Church Cemetery.
Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
Sign the online guestbook at rollerfuneralhomes.com/harrison .
Roller-Christeson Funeral Home is complying with the Arkansas Department of Health guidelines for COVID-19 and limiting indoor funeral and visitation attendance. All attendees must provide and wear their own masks before entering.
Commented