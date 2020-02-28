Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson Funeral Service, Berryville.
Theo Lewis Walker, 91, passed away Friday, Feb. 21 (2020) at Fayetteville.
The son of Fritz and Lena (Horton) Walker was born on Aug. 17, 1928, in Berryville. He was preceded in death by his wife, Elveta Lou (Monger) Walker, of 63 years. He was the father of Teresa Walker and Ted Walker.
Memorial donations may be made to Valley View Baptist Church, 6413 Highway 62 West, Eureka Springs, AR 72632; Gideon’s International, P.O. Box 362, Berryville, AR; or Arkansas Baptist Children’s Home, 10 Remington Drive, Little Rock, AR 72204.
