Thomas Harold Blackwell, of Harrison, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 16 (2021) at Hospice of the Hills Hospice House. He was 82 years old.
The son of Starling Dean and Esther Marie (Hash) Blackwell was born on Dec. 9, 1938, in Greggton, Texas.
Thomas enjoyed carpentry, fishing, and floating the Buffalo River. He also loved spending time with his family and on his house boat that he built. Thomas enjoyed spending time at his house on Boat Mountain Road.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Patricia Ann Blackwell; his parents; an infant son; two brothers, Dean and Lowell Blackwell; and one sister, Bonnie Hughes.
Survivors include one son, Joel Blackwell and his wife, Gina; one grandson, Matthew Thomas Blackwell; two great-grandchildren, Malaya and Chesa Blackwell; one brother and his wife, Mike and Carol Blackwell; one sister-in-law and her husband, Linda and Tom Lapaka; and several nieces, nephews, other family and friends.
Graveside service will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 20, at Maplewood Cemetery. Lowell Blackwell, Jr. will officiate. Pallbearers are Dustin Lapaka, Duane Young, Tony Wright, Jeremy Hovis, Joel Blackwell and Matthew Blackwell. Honorary pallbearers include Missy Steiner, Jackie Cheek, Nelson West, Ronnie Carpenter, Rhet Lapaka and Theresa Walker.
Due to COVID-19 the family requests that everyone in attendance wear a face mask and practice social distancing.
The graveside service will be live streamed on the Coffman Funeral Home Facebook page.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Grandma’s House Child Advocacy Center, 501 West Stephenson Avenue, Harrison, AR 72601 or www.grandmashousecac.com .
Condolences may be left online at www.coffmanfh.com .
