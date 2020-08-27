Graveside memorial service will be held at 4 p.m. Friday, Sept. 4, at Maplewood Cemetery; arrangements with Coffman Funeral Home of Harrison.
Thomas J. Fuller, age 90, of Harrison, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 26 (2020) at Harrison.
The son of the late Thomas and Delia (Grogan) Fuller was born on Nov. 23, 1929, in Batavia. He was the husband of Dorothy (Adams) Fuller, of Harrison.
Arrangements are being handled by Coffman Funeral Home of Harrison.
