Graveside service will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, at Davidson Cemetery.
Thomas John Allen, 56, of Green Forest, passed away Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, in Rogers. He was a loving brother who loved his cats and his family.
He was preceded in death by his mother and father, James and Evelyn (Haines) Allen.
Survivors include his caretaker, John Greene, of the home; brothers, Jim Allen, of Gilroy, California, David and Sandy Allen, of Hidden Valley Lake, California, Stephen and Diane Allen, of Green Forest, and Matthew Allen, of Springdale; sisters, Debra Allen-Nattress and Earl Nattress, of Placerville, California, Catherine Martin, of Gilroy, California, Leslie and Jim Fisher, of San Jose, California, and Dolly and David Leach, of Harrison; and many nieces, nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews.
Cremation done by Memorial Funeral Home of Springdale.
Graveside service will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, at Davidson Cemetery.
Commented