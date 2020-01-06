Service: Funeral Mass at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, at Mary Mother of God Catholic Church, with interment at 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 13, at O'Neill Cemetery in O'Neill, Neb.; Visitation: 6-7 p.m. with Rosary 5:30-6 p.m. Friday, Jan. 10, at Roller-Christeson Funeral Home.
Thomas Keith Clark, age 88, passed away at his home in Harrison, on Wednesday, Jan. 1 (2020).
Tom was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Ann (Winchell) Clark, of Harrison, who had died 13 days before him; his father and mother, Eugene and Ada Clark, of Inman, Nebraska; his brother, Howard Clark, of O’Neill, Nebraska; his grandson, John Clark Cahill; and nephew, Mark Elliot Clark.
Tom was born Dec. 4, 1931, in Inman, Nebraska, to Eugene and Ada Clark. He grew up hunting, fishing, competing in athletics and working the hay fields in north central Nebraska. As a child, Tom grew to love woodworking which he enjoyed his entire life.
Tom graduated from Inman High School in May of I949. In the fall of 1949, he enrolled at Wayne State College in Wayne, Nebraska. In 1951, at the outbreak of the Korean War, he left college to enlist in the United States Navy. During the conflict, Thomas was quartermaster aboard the USS Carpenter. Tom was honorably discharged from the Navy in 1955.
Upon his discharge from the Navy, Tom was hired as a lineman by Northwestern Bell Telephone Company. He worked his way up from the line crews installing the telephone service in rural north central Nebraska to the corporate offices in Omaha with stops in Chadron, Sidney and Holdrege, Nebraska. At the time of his retirement in 1986, he had worked for Northwestern Bell for 31 years.
After Tom’s retirement from Northwestern Bell, he was hired by the Nebraska Public Service Commission. Thomas worked for the Commission until 1996.
Tom was a devote Catholic and was a member of the Knight of Columbus, fourth degree. He was also an ordained Acolyte. He served as an Acolyte for over 36 years in all three Catholic dioceses in Nebraska as well as an Acolyte at Mary Mother of God Church in Harrison.
Tom was a loving and dedicated husband and father to his wife and their three children.
Tom is survived by his two sons, Edward (Laurie) Clark, of Kyle, Texas, and William (Brenda) Clark, of Harrison; his daughter, Jennifer (Patrick) Cahill, of Mission Viejo, California; his grandchildren, Thomas (Victoria) Clark, of Dallas, Texas, Emily Clark, of Austin, Texas, Elizabeth (Jason) Rankin, of Fayetteville, Catherine (Clark) Rathe, of Fayetteville, Patrick Clark, of Harrison, Jonathan (Marie) Clark, of Sherwood, Letitia Mary Ann (Ryan) Bowles, of Dallas, Texas, Bridget Cahill, of Mission Viejo, California, and Michael Cahill, of St. Louis, Missouri; his great-grandchildren, Reece and Ryan Rankin and Samuel, Daisie, Aryanna, Emma, Mia, and Asher Rathe, his sister, Margret Tjessem, of Burwell, Nebraska; and many beloved nieces, nephews and cousins.
Visitation will be 6-7 p.m. with Rosary service 5:30-6 p.m. Friday, Jan. 10, at Roller-Christeson Funeral Home. Funeral Mass will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, at Mary Mother of God Catholic Church in Harrison. Interment will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 13, at O’Neill Cemetery in O’Neill, Nebraska.
Arrangements are by Roller-Christeson Funeral Home.
Visit our online guestbook at rollerfuneralhomes.com/harrison .
Commented