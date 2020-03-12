A memorial service is planned for a later date; arrangements are with Diamond State in Lead Hill.
Thomas N. Lake, 73, of Bergman, passed away on March 8 (2020) at home.
The son of William Henry and Bessie Jewell Warner Lake was born Nov. 29, 1946.
He is survived by sisters, Wanda Lanning and Lillian Hill; daughters Patricia Perkins, Amanda Tompkins and Kathryn Curtis; several grandchildren; a brother-in-law, Ralph Hill; and many friends.
A memorial service is planned for a later date. Arrangements are with Diamond State in Lead Hill.
Commented