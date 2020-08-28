Graveside memorial service will be held at 4 p.m. Friday, Sept. 4, at Maplewood Cemetery; arrangements with Coffman Funeral Home of Harrison.
Thomas (T.A.) Fuller, age 90, of Harrison, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 26 (2020) at Somerset Senior Living in Harrison.
He was born Nov. 23, 1929, in Harrison, to Thomas and Delia (Grogan) Fuller.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his sisters, Fern Kellogg and Jennie Hoppes; and his daughter, Charlene Fuller.
He liked horses and working in his yard.
He is survived by his wife of 69 years, Dorothy (Adams) Fuller; a son, Mike Fuller; a granddaughter, Melinda Davis and husband Richard; a great-granddaughter, Paisley Davis; nine nieces, one nephew and many other friends and family who will mourn his passing.
A graveside memorial service will be held at 4 p.m. Friday, Sept. 4, at Maplewood Cemetery.
Arrangements are being handled by Coffman Funeral Home of Harrison.
Online condolences may be left at www.coffmanfh.com .
Commented